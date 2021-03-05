Actor Hugh Jackman delivers homemade sourdough bread to pregnant ER nurse

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Actor Hugh Jackman came through for a local nurse on the front lines of the pandemic.

Jackman can add baker to his resume. He’s been busy making sourdough bread during the pandemic.

He recently asked his Instagram followers to nominate a front line worker in New York City who deserves a delivery.

Jackman received a heartfelt message from the husband of Alina Jackson, a pregnant emergency room nurse at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, and came through with a loaf.

“I’ve heard, from Aaron, everything about you and what you’re doing,” Jackman told her.

“It was just amazing meeting a celebrity, first of all, and meeting somebody who is so humble and so down to earth,” Jackson told CBS2. “These little moments of hope and humanity is really what’s good in the world.”

Jackman’s act of kindness spread even further.

California-based doctor Harvey Karp saw the story and donated his brand of baby bassinets to both Jackson and her hospital.

