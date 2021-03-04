County starts grant program for hospitality industry

National-World

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) —

Businesses in the hospitality industry in Luzerne County will be able to get some much-needed cash.

Luzerne County, CAN DO, and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber announced the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) on Thursday.

The program will distribute a total of $3.5 million in grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses in the county.

“We’re seeing our numbers go down, but it’s now that our businesses need our help. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on mom-and-pop businesses. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on people working together and community standing together. It is now that they need our help the most,” said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Businesses in Luzerne County are encouraged to contact their local chamber of commerce for assistance or questions.

