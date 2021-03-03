10-year-old boy gets heart transplant

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC ) — A 10-year-old boy has a new lease on life after receiving a new heart.

“He had a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,” said Ingrid Malsam.

At just 4 months old, Garrett Malsam’s family knew that at some point he was probably going to have to have a heart transplant.

At age 6, Garrett suffered his first cardiac arrest event during recess at school. After that, there were multiple surgeries at Children’s Mercy Hospital and multiple setbacks.

“My mind always wonders what’s going to happen next?” said Ingrid Malsam, Garrett’s mother.

In September, doctors told the family that Garrett needed a new heart.

“‘He’s not leaving the hospital until it happens,'” Ingrid Malsam recalled the doctor saying.

On Thanksgiving Day, Garrett received a new heart, making him the 31st child to get a transplant at Children’s Mercy.

“Everything that we’ve told him, certainly everything a doctor has told him, he always taken it in stride,” said Neil Malsam, Garrett’s father.

After years of no sports, his first big thing after the transplant was sledding in the recent snowstorms.

“It was fun. The worst part was climbing back up the hill,” Garrett Malsam said.

Garrett is also now back in school full-time.

“Online school is awful,” he said.

Garrett said that he cannot wait to try out rollercoasters.

