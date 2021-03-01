Woman cooks, delivers meals to local strangers in need

National-World

HENDERSON, NV (KVVU) — What started with scrolling through Instagram has turned into a month of cooking lasagna for Henderson resident Gina Antoniadis.

“I was following another organization on Instagram every town fridge and I saw something about this lasagna mama I was like ‘Lasagna! I like lasagna, what’s going on here?’” said Antoniadis. “So I started researching and I went down this rabbit hole for like two hours looking into this organization.”

Antoniadis signed up and went to work for total strangers, and since has cooked up 14 lasagnas for local families that the organization Lasagna Love matches her with.

“As an Italian, we love to cook for people. We love to cook lots of food for people and this is my organization this is for me,” Antoniadis said.

The organization works by pairing up cooks with those in need. Antoniadis enters how many lasagnas she can make for eight weeks and how far she is willing to deliver to those in need.

“What I love about this is that this is so personable. I text the people directly,” said Antoniadis.

The organization was born out of the pandemic, and as such has social distancing built-in. Antoniadis drops off the food at the front door and never comes face-to-face with those she is helping.

“No one has ever come to the door I just dropped the food off at the door I get back into my car, text them that it’s there and then I leave.” Said Antoniadis.

Privacy, Antoniadis says, is a benefit for those asking for help.

“The thing is that asking for help can be very embarrassing for some people. This is all private. I don’t ever meet anybody that I match up with,” she said.

Antoniadis also noted that help may not be just because of an economic downturn.

“It is not just people with financial problems. It’s not just people with food insecurities. It’s maybe someone’s having a really hard week. We have a friend who’s in the hospital, so we’re making a lasagna for his wife this week,” Antoniadis said.

“I have delivered to all kinds of different houses and different neighborhoods. There’s absolutely no judgment on my end. I have served nicer houses than I live in, but maybe they’re just going through something we don’t know. That’s what I love about this. No questions asked. Here is your lasagna, I hope you enjoy it.”

