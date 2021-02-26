Massage therapist charged with rape after victims come forward to police

National-World

Portland, Tennessee (WSMV) — A licensed massage therapist is under investigation by Portland Police after customers filed reports against him for inappropriately touching them during a massage.

Police say two females filed reports earlier this week about, James Hall, the owner of the Sunrise to Sunset Massage Therapy business on Main Street.

The reports, which were filed on Monday and Tuesday, both stated that Hall inappropriately contacted the victims genital areas during a massage session, police state.

The first report stated that Hall also allegedly made verbal sexual advances at her.

The woman in the second report told officers that the alleged assault with Hall happened earlier this month, but she decided to report him after hearing other people talk about experiencing a similar incident with him.

Police say detectives gathered evidence on the investigation and interviewed Hall.

According to officials, he made statements implicating himself in at least one of the reported events and he said his actions were “too much” and that it was “a failure on his part.”

Hall was arrested on Thursday and is at the Sumner County Jail with $100,000 bond. He’s facing rape and sexual battery charges.

Portland Police detectives are now looking into similar allegations involving Hall and his business.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434 ext. 770.

