Internship pays you to live in Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — No, Las Vegas locals don’t live in casinos. But a new internship in Las Vegas will let you live in a hotel-casino for the summer.

Station Casinos is looking for undergraduate interns for the 2021 Summer Internship Program.

The 12-week program will include a stipend of $7,200 ($1,200, paid biweekly). Housing at Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station or Palace Station and meals will be included.

Interns will work on the casino floor, attend meetings, and create and deliver a presentation to the executive committee and the end of the internship. Station Casinos representatives said the internship would offer hands-on experience for the day-to-day operations in the hospitality industry.

In order to qualify for the internship, you must be a college student 21 years or older. To apply, visit the Station Casinos website.

