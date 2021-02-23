Kids kicked out of Catholic school after Sacramento mom’s racy online pics surface

National-World

Sacramento, California (KCRA ) — Crystal and Chris Jackson just received word Sunday night that their three sons are not allowed to attend Sacramento’s Sacred Heart Parish School anymore, and they said it’s all because of Crystal’s online presence as a model on the adult, membership-based website OnlyFans.

“It started as marriage fun,” said Crystal Jackson. “I went through menopause early and I was just like, wanting to have that connection with my husband again.”

The couple said posting to the OnlyFans site — which includes, in their words, “pin-up model-style” photos and some that are more explicit to go along with “sexy stories” Crystal said she writes — was their way of rekindling a spark in their marriage of 14 years.

“You get this confidence in yourself,” she explained. “It’s that confidence that you gain that you’re like … maybe I do feel sexy, or maybe I am sexy.”

The more they posted, the more attention Crystal’s online presence received.

In their first month on the site, the couple made $15,000. The following month, that number grew by 30%. Now, just over a year later, they’re making $150,000 a month for their daily pictures and posts.

“Some of our most popular pictures are of her in a grocery store,” Chris Jackson said. “It’s the branding of … ‘the mom next door.’”

When word got out about Crystal’s work-from-home gig, other families at their school blew the whistle, sending Sacred Heart’s principal the risqué photos of Crystal.

“It’s always been, from day one, you need to leave the school, and that’s actually what they accomplished,” Crystal Jackson said, in reference to the parents from the school who discovered the photos and alerted administrators. “They accomplished getting the kids kicked out of school.”

Following an interview the couple did with the British tabloid The Sun that was published last week, the Jacksons said they received an email from Sacred Heart’s principal Sunday evening saying the family is not allowed to come back to the school for any reason. That email, shared with KCRA 3 by the Jacksons, read in part:

“Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook. We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

KCRA 3 reached out to Theresa Sparks, the principal of Sacred Heart Parish School. Sparks indicated in writing that she could not provide comment or information about the Jackson family’s enrollment status, writing:

“We cannot discuss the status or circumstances of any member of our school or parish community.”

“It’s tough to find the Christianity here, and that makes me sad,” said Chris Jackson. “The church we were married at. The church all our children were baptized at. And, is this what it is?”

The Jacksons are now in search of a new school for their sons. They said they’re also asking that their former school community will not continue to judge the couple’s online activity.

“I’m still the same Crystal I was, like, two years ago, a year ago when we had coffee before you knew this,” she said. “Now you just are judging me.”

