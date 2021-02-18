Coast Guard searching for person who fell through ice on Detroit River

National-World

BELLE ISLE, Michigan (WNEM) — First responders are still searching for a person who fell through the ice on the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, and didn’t resurface.

The Coast Guard was alerted about the incident just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Witnesses reported an unknown male walked out onto the ice, started jumping up and down, and fell through, according to Michigan State Police.

A Coast Guard helicopter and other crews did an extended search with help from state troopers but couldn’t find the individual. Rescue attempts were suspended Wednesday night.

MSP said it is still trying to identify the person involved.

Police have not located any abandoned vehicles on Belle Isle or along the riverfront where the individual entered the water.

