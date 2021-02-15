Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving people Covid-19 vaccinations

National-World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTIC ) — On Valentine’s Day we find couples spending time together doing the things that they love. In New Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center vaccination clinic two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day making a difference.

“She was pretty excited to say we found a Valentine’s Day date,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, Chief Clinical Officer of Yale-New Haven Hospital. “This is an opportunity for us to do what we are passionate about and take care of people.”

Dr. Balcezak and Dr. Soni Clubb first met in medical school 33 years ago. They have spent the years since working alongside each other at Yale-New Haven Hospital. The last year battling the pandemic on the frontlines has only strengthened their love and devotion to their craft.

“We’re just so grateful. It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” said Dr. Clubb. “Every single person we vaccinate, particularly this older population, you feel like you’re protecting their life.”

The two have volunteered almost every Sunday since Yale-New Haven Hospital began administering vaccinations in early December. The Floyd Little Athletic Center location has 21 stations set up to deliver over 1000 doses a day.

“There’s so many people that come in to be vaccinated together as couples and that’s pretty romantic,” said Dr. Clubb.

One of those couples, the Hurlburt’s. The two have been married for 43 years. Al Hurlburt calls them the best years of his life.

“This is my Valentine’s present to my husband because we want to have many, many more years together,” said Mary Hurlburt.

They say the vaccine was nothing to fear and easy to take.

“I think it’s so important to get this Covid vaccine for everyone especially since this is hopefully going to turn the pandemic around,” said Mary.

Anyone 65 years of age and older are eligible to make an appointment at the Floyd Little Field House location on the Yale-New Haven Hospital website. The location is open from 7:30 am to 8 pm seven days a week.

