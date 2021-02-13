Heat Up St. Louis raises $700,000 to help those in need but says funds could be exhausted by March

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The 21st annual Rise and Shine for Heat took place Friday at Hardee’s locations across the St. Louis area.

During breakfast hours, all Hardee’s Sausage Biscuit and Hardee’s Egg Biscuit sandwiches costed $1 with 100% of the proceeds going to Heat Up St. Louis. Heat Up St. Louis provides utility help to senior citizens, physically disabled adults, or those with low income.

“The pandemic has hit our Missouri and Illinois neighbors very hard, especially those who were gainfully employed at the time,” said Michael Patrick McMillan, President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc., and vice chair, of the Heat-Up campaign this year.

Despite challenging conditions, the event raised more than half a million dollars. The organization sent a press release Friday afternoon, saying, “The 21st Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heatupstlouis.org has been deemed a success, considering the bitter cold, less volunteers due to the COVID pandemic, and the fact that the Missouri and Illinois Hardee’s restaurants didn’t allow in-restaurant dining. The regional charity has raised almost $700,000, so far.”

“Hardee’s team members did an exceptional job moving the product through the drive-thru, at a record pace,” said Rev. Earl E. Nance, Jr., Chairman Emeritus and Corporate Treasurer. ”This has been a tough last 12 months to raise funds. But today, the public truly has helped heat up the hearts of hundreds in need of utility assistance.”

Officials stressed that Friday’s funds may be exhausted by next month because the need is so great for utility help during the pandemic.

