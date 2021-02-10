Man killed in Kansas City found in a Kansas backyard 112 miles away

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ARCADIA, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — The body of a man who went missing from Midtown Kansas City has been found in the Kansas backyard of a man who then immediately went on the run.

Investigators believe 33-year-old Derrick Yule was killed near West 44th Street and Main Street in Kansas City, MO, on Jan. 8. His body was found Jan. 13 in Arcadia, KS, near South Kansas Street and East Vine Street, after Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that they could find a body there.

When deputies went to the Arcadia home in response to the tip, 37-year-old Nicholas Carillo let them inside and into the backyard, where deputies discovered the body. Carillo fled from the scene and was found two days later, still in town. Carillo was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal desecration of a body, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. He was held on $15,000 bond, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Yule was reported missing around the time that his body was found in Arcadia. The Kansas City Police Department last week took over the investigation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kansas City police said a person of interest in the homicide is in custody in Kansas, but did not say whether that person of interest is Camarillo. Police said they expect to forward the case this week to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for official charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.