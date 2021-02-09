National-World

SSU National Freedom Day observance kicks off Black History Month in covid conscious way (Destin Howard) — February 1st marks the start of Black History Month but is it also recognized as National Freedom Day, which Savannah State University’s founding president Major Richard R. Wright, Sr. had a significant role in establishing. Though covid-19 altered this years celebration, the event organizers still went forward with planning a celebration to commemorate the event.

“National Freedom Day essentially marks the date that the 13th amendment was signed into law. We had the emancipation proclamation but until is was signed into law, we really were not free,” said Dr. Carolyn Jordan, the event organizer from the Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program and great granddaughter of Richard R. Wright, Sr.

At noon on February 1 there was supposed to be a silent march around the Felix-Alexis Circle on SSU campus but Dr. Jordan said it was canceled due to concerns of the growing concerns of covid cases. Despite this, a small group still gathered social distanced and masked for the tradition of the wreath laying at the bust of Major Wright near the Felix-Alexis Circle.

In attendance were a few students and SSU Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington gave remarks and Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis presented a proclamation recognizing National Freedom Day.

“I think the march is some thing different, it gives us the chance to actually be social but I think covid did have an affect on the symbolism of things this year,” said SGA President Khayree Hassan.

In addition to the covid friendly wreath ceremony there was a virtual presentation of National Freedom Day at 6p.m. on the first. As apart of that presentation was a contest for high school and college students. One of the SSU winners is freshman Jayla Lawton who wrote a poem about what freedom means to her.

“This years theme is ‘From Captivity to Captivated’ and we wanted different students to participate and express what it meant to them to be free but what those words mean to them,” said Christopher Corinthian, Mentoring Director of the Wright Choice Initiative Program.

The first president of Savannah State University, Richard R. Wright Senior, lobbied President Truman to sign a proclamation establishing Freedom Day as a national holiday in 1948.

Celebrations of Freedom Day were live streamed from both Savannah and Philadelphia. View at savannahstate.edu/news/national-freedom-day.shtml

