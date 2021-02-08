Sources: Home invasion victim likely targeted for showing money on social media

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Sources tell CBS2 a victim of a home invasion in Queens was likely targeted after displaying money on social media.

Investigators said two armed men broke through a basement window at the home in Woodhaven just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The men allegedly used zip ties to restrain four people inside and demanded cash and jewelry.

Two children were also inside but were not tied up. The suspects fled out a back window when police arrived.

No one was hurt, but police said the suspects got away with keys to a safe. Sources said this was the second time the home was robbed in less than two weeks.

Police are trying to find the two men who are both believed to be 20 to 30 years old. New video shows the two armed suspects inside the home.

