Mayor, police chief, address violence, killing of Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Yale University graduate student was shot and killed Saturday night in New Haven near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence streets.

Yale University president Peter Salovey confirmed 26-year-old Kevin Jiang was the victim of the homicide.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Otoniel Reyes held a news conference on Monday at 11 a.m.

They spoke about about multiple acts of violence over the weekend, which included the death of Jiang.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Saturday reporting gunfire and that a person had been shot.

First responders located a deceased person in the area shortly after they arrived. They said that the victim had been struck by gunfire.

Jiang was identified as the victim by Salovey on Sunday.

Salovey said in part, “My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences. Kevin was an extraordinary young man. The School of the Environment will be holding a community gathering later today and will be planning additional remembrance events that will be posted on the school’s website.”

A full statement from the president can be read here.

Jiang was attending the Yale School of Environment as a member of the class of 2022.

Elicker released a statement as well.

“To those who continue to perpetrate these crimes: you undermine the safety of our residents and yourselves,” he said. “You continue to promote fear for our safety in our everyday lives. We, as a community, will not stand for this and we will be relentless in efforts to provide justice for all of the victims, their families and loved ones. Addressing and eradicating gun violence takes serious action both in the short-term and the long-term—and the City of New Haven is committed to that. If you have any information pertaining to any ongoing investigations call the NHPD at (203) 946-6304.”

Reyes asked for the public’s help.

“Our department is working around the clock to solve these most recent acts of violence,” Reyes said. “We will bring all of our resources to bear to ensure the safety of our city.”

