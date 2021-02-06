New court documents reveal roles of suspects accused of plotting robbery that ended in murder of 21-year-old man

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, Alabama (WALA) — Nearly a week after 21-year-old Bradley Nall was shot and killed, four people have been charged with felony murder in his slaying.

Hours after FOX10 News reported that 22-year-old Julian Sullivan was wanted for questioning in the case, he turned himself in and was charged, adding another tally on the list of suspects, following the arrests of Selena Tisdale, Mary Butler and Demarcus Reynolds, who have already been released on bail.

Investigators believe Bradley Nall was the target of a robbery planned by six people including Tisdale, Butler and Reynolds, who were after his marijuana.

The plot spiraled into murder when shots were fired.

Nall was inside of his car when he was ambushed early Saturday morning.

Newly released court documents show Nall and Tisdale, who were dating, had been arguing in the days before he was killed.

Investigators believe the morning of Nall’s murder, Tisdale, Butler and Reynolds were with three other men, one of them, possibly Sullivan.

Those records reveal both Butler and Reynolds allegedly drove the other suspects to and from the scene.

At this point, it’s not clear if any of the four suspects who have been charged– shot Nall.

Police say evidence from the scene shows there may have been multiple shooters.

More arrests could be coming as critical questions remain regarding who fired the fatal shots and who the other two suspects are.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.