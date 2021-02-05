3 North Carolina police officers shot after responding to sound of gunshots

National-World

High Point, North Carolina (WXII) — Three police officers were shot overnight in High Point after responding to the sound of gunshots.

Police say around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers heard shots fired near West English Road and South Road.

Police said they responded to the 2900 block of West English Road and found a man on the front porch with a rifle.

The man saw the officers respond and went back into the home, according to police.

Authorities said it’s unknown if the man exited the home and fired the gun, or if he shot through the front door around 3 a.m. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

Three officers were hit by gunfire and all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. One officer will likely have to undergo surgery.

Greensboro Police Department officers and deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Our crew on the scene said additional gunshots were heard at about 10:10 a.m. The details surrounding the shots are unclear at this time.

Police said the barricade ended around 10:30 a.m. and no other officers were injured.

Our second crew at the scene said three police cars can be seen outside of High Point Medical Center, where police said two of the officers who had been shot have been released and the third officer is now out of surgery, but still in the hospital.

The officers were a part of a special tactical team that was called in when officers figured out what was going on when they arrived at the scene.

High Point Lt. Matt Truitt said the department is shaken up, but is aware that this is the risk they face when they come in to work every day.

“It’s a very unnerving call,” said Lt. Truitt. “It’s one you don’t ever want to receive, but the jobs that we have. That’s really just the reality of it that it could happen and unfortunately has happened.”

