Snow storm leads to good business for Las Vegas snowboard shop

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/KVVU) — The owner of Sin City Snowboards had to run a little errand recently, and close his store for a couple days, in part because of all the new snow on the ground.

“Recent, snow definitely brought more people to snowboard. It always does,” said store owner Glenn Roberts.

Roberts had to close to restock his store, which includes new and used snowboards. He said it’s the fifth time this year he has restocked. Last year he only restocked once.

He said along with the new snow, the COVID-19 pandemic comes into play. He said suppliers were shut down for a few months, making it tough to get product.

During his recent trip to Salt Lake City, he was able to only buy ten sets of skis and 34 snowboards — all the product his suppliers had.

“I’d buy a thousand snowboards right now if I could,” said Roberts.

Roberts is reopening his store at Eastern and Reno avenues on Thursday but believes he will sell his supply of snowboards by the end of February.

