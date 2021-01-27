Man admits to killing supervisor in parking lot after he was fired, charges say

National-World

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — Police in Florissant have arrested a man they say fatally shot his supervisor Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Marygrove Children’s Home around noon just after noon Tuesday.

Brantley Tate, 60, who was an employee at the home, was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Christopher Owens, 53, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of Tate.

According to police, Owens was determined to be a suspect and was located by police. Owens confessed to the crime. Through an investigation, police learned that Tate and Owens were both employed at the home and Tate was Owens’ supervisor. Earlier in the day of the shooting, Tate was fired by Owens.

Owens is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.

