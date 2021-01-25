Women share disturbing stories of downtown prowler on the loose

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — As a peeping prowler may be on the loose this weekend in midtown, several women are now sharing their stories hoping to send a warning to other women to be on alert.

“He’s left underwear on a few occasions on my front door,” Monique Moffett said.

Each woman has a disturbing story to tell.

“He was stalking me through the window. He knew what I was wearing,” Jersey Fatlowitz said. “He pointed me out, he told me that he was in love with me.”

Some are so frightening, the women remember every detail and specific dates.

“The incident where he broke into my apartment on January 19,” Elicia Alvarado said.

“On January 7, he was speaking to me through my window at 5 a.m.,” Daniellesherri Baker said. “I thought it was an isolated incident, it scared the hell out of me. I shouted.”

Fatlowitz is worried she’s the latest victim of the so-called ‘downtown prowler’ after getting a phone call from a blocked number to the restaurant where she works.

“He told me that he came into the restaurant and he ordered food for me and I didn’t even know it was him,” she said.

Our coverage prompted one CBS13 viewer to call us wondering if it’s the East Sacramento panty prowler we reported on almost exactly one year ago. A woman found that suspect in her room wearing nothing but women’s underwear and touching himself, but he escaped and was never caught.

“It’s escalating for sure. There’s a different name for each stage and the last thing I want to hear is like the midtown murderer or rapist and I really feel like if he’s not caught, that’s where it’s going to go,” Baker said.

Sacramento police can’t confirm if any of the cases are related, but these women are now banding together to share their stories and gather clues in hopes to put an end to the terror.

“On the other hand, it’s nice to know that I’m not alone and that I’m not the only one that’s fearful right now,” Baker said.

Police suggest everyone check their windows and one woman noticed signs someone has tried to break in before. A common thread in these cases – the prowler would actually stick around while his victim calls 9-1-1, but once they’re aggressive or yell, he takes off.

