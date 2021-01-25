Family pleads for dog’s safe return after SUV stolen outside MOA hotel

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — UPDATE: Remy was found safe, the family reports. He was located in Brooklyn Park and is being held in Maple Grove until he can be picked up. The family thanked officials in Bloomington and Brooklyn Park for working to find Remy.

A southern Minnesota family is asking for help to find their dog, who was inside their car when someone stole it.

Rochester resident Rizwan Siwani says he headed to the Twin Cities for what was supposed to be a weekend of family, fun and celebrating, after months of being cooped up in the pandemic.

“We were just visiting all the places we missed visiting for an entire year,” Siwani said.

That included an overnight stay at Element Bloomington Mall of America hotel to get away for his young son’s soon-to-be birthday. Siwani left his SUV running to check in inside with his kids.

“The car was right outside the front doors, literally just steps outside the front entrance of the hotel,” he said.

Siwani says they were gone less than ten minutes inside the hotel. When he came back out, the SUV — along with their family dog inside — were gone.

“Obviously it’s a big deal having the car stolen, but for us the biggest deal is the fact that Remy was in the car,” Siwani said.

Remy is their Border Collie, who is not even a year old. Rizwan filed a police report. The hotel also has surveillance video that has only been shared with police, but Rizwan says it doesn’t give a clear look. He’s most concerned about the vehicle being abandoned with Remy still inside.

The family got the SUV just a few months ago to have more room for their new dog. They’re not looking for justice — they just want their puppy back.

“Maybe if the person needs help we can get the help he needs,” Siwani said.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2017 Kia Sorrento that has Minnesota license plates “AXE 459.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department.

