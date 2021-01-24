9-year-old donates purses to women in need

National-World

YORK, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Ella Floyd is a fourth-grader at New Salem Elementary School and came up with the idea to help women who are less fortunate in the community to receive essential items all with just one fashion accessory.

The 9-year-old decided to fill purses with toiletries such as lotion, masks, shampoo and feminine hygiene products.

“I wanted to donate purses for girls because it’s a nice thing to do and if they need anything, then it’s in the purse,” Floyd said.

Floyd says her goal of this initiative is simple.

“I want them to see smiles and happiness.”

Floyd is teaming up with United Way of York County to distribute the filled purses to various shelters in the area.

She started with 22 purses and with the help of friends and relatives, she has donated 128 purses to women in need.

Her mother, Jessica Floyd says anyone, no matter the age can help a great cause.

“Even a 9-year-old with big dreams can do a little bit of good in the community.”

