1 critically injured after driving into concrete wall outside Legoland

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — One person was critically injured overnight driving into a concrete wall outside Legoland.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to 24th Street and Grand Avenue on a single-vehicle crash.

Officers say a black Ford Focus was traveling south on Grand Avenue at a very high rate of speed. The driver lost control, crossed over the median and off the roadway.

The driver and only occupant was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, and impairment is under investigation, police say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.