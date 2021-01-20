UConn finds 76 positive COVID-19 cases among returning students

National-World

MANSFIELD, Connecticut (Hartford Business Journal) — With its spring semester starting today, UConn announced that it had found 76 active COVID-19 infections in returning students.

Most of the cases were asymptomatic, with 56 discovered in at-home tests mandated by the school. Another 20 positives involved students who had initially tested negative but contracted the virus before coming back to school. Those 20 tested positive on the Storrs campus over the weekend.

Identifying infected students and restricting access prevented spread of the virus on campus, the university said.

“The re-entry dual testing process is one of several strategies that UConn is using this semester, bolstering the already comprehensive testing and care procedures that allowed the university to successfully complete its fall in-person components as scheduled,” a statement said.

Students slated to move into Storrs and Stamford residence halls were required to test at home between Jan. 10 and 13 and were tested again in person over the weekend during the spring semester move-in process, UConn said.

All students back on campus — whether they have tested positive or not — are currently subject to a two-week, campus-wide quarantine period during which all classes are online.

UConn estimates that it would administer tests to 75,000 students this semester.

Approximately 4,800 students are expected to live in UConn residence halls during the spring semester, with reduced capacity at both locations.

UConn also collects and tests wastewater from pumps around the Storrs campus to track COVID-19 infections.

