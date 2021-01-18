Woman accused of shooting boyfriend and then dropping him off at the hospital, where he later died

National-World

Clayton County, GA (WGCL) — A Clayton County woman was arrested after police said she shot a man and then drove him to a local hospital.

According to Clayton County police, officers responded to a “trouble unknown call” on January 12 at a home in the 4000 block of Hendrix Drive.

Police said a woman called 9-1-1 requesting police help but she refused to answer any questions.

Officers went to the address, but they did not find the woman, according police.

“A short time later, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from a local hospital stating a female transported a male to the location after suffering a gunshot wound”, police said.

The man later died from his injuries.

The following day, detectives arrested Lakerria Williams for the man’s death.

Police said Williams and the man were dating.

