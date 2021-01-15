Mother charged with homicide in death of infant

National-World

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A mother is under arrest in Lycoming County charged with murdering her 5-month-old daughter.

Williamsport police say Corrie Cowlay-­Saunders faces homicide and attempted homicide charges.

Officer say they were investigating the stabbing of Cordell Faltz, Cowlay­Saunders’ former boyfriend Thursday night at a home on Franklin Street.

Faltz told police Cowlay­Saunders had stabbed him and then took his car.

Police say she crashed the car and when questioned, told them she had killed her 5-month-old daughter.

Police say they found the infant dead at a home on Adams Street. The child had injuries to her neck and throat.

Cowlay­-Saunders was arraigned on homicide charges and is locked up in Lycoming County.

