4 suspects in custody after SIUE student shot near campus

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KMOV) — A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) student from Chicago was shot near campus Thursday night.

Illinois State Police officials said the student was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 and then drove to SIUE’s campus, where police found the victim outside Woodland Residence Hall. It’s unclear if the victim was the driver or an occupant in the vehicle. This happened around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the 26-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described by police as life-threatening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and witnesses said they saw people running into a nearby wooded area. A search of the area resulted in all the suspects being taken into custody before 2 a.m.

Officials with SIUE confirmed the victim is one of their students and emphasized the shooting never happened on campus.

Friday morning, SIUE said the shooting appears “to be a random act of gun violence.” The university also said four suspects were quickly apprehended by the Illinois State Police Department. The university sent out a campus alert following the shooting.

About two hours after the shooting, the university said alleged gunshots were reported in a non-related incident at the Axis apartments. That incident is also under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-301-6182 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

