Worker hit and killed by PGE truck on highway

SANDY, Oregon (KPTV) — Oregon State Police say a flagger along Highway 26 died when she was hit and killed by a Portland General Electric truck she was working with on Wednesday morning.

OSP says it happened around 10:45 a.m. near milepost 32 outside of Sandy.

According to the preliminary investigation, PGE employees were repairing damaged power lines on the north side of Highway 26.

OSP says a PGE truck was being repositioned when it backed into 50-year-old Brenda Stader of Portland who was working as a flagger to assist with traffic control.

They say PGE was using flaggers contracted through Northwest Traffic Control.

Stader sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

OSP says they were assisted at the scene by the Sandy Fire Department and ODOT

Fox 12 reached out to the local union Strader worked for, IBEW Local 125, and business manager Travis Eri said in a statement:

“Any loss like this is very upsetting. The work done by traffic control professionals is very dangerous. Our hearts go out to Brenda’s family, I know our membership is hurt and very saddened by today’s events.”

