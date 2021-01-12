Manatee spotted in Florida river with ‘Trump’ etched into its back

National-World

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — Video of a manatee spotted in a Florida river with ‘Trump’ etched into its back has been given to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for investigation.

Boat Capt. Hailey Warrington shared information about the case and video of the manatee Monday with WESH 2 News.

She said she took photos and videos of the manatee on Sunday around 12 p.m. during a manatee swim tour in Homosassa Springs.

Warrington said she took photos and videos and immediately reported it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured as it seems that the word was written in algae on the animal’s back.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is aware of this incident and is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. If you have any information regarding this case, please call our wildlife crime tips hotline at 1-844-397-8477 or email us at FWS_TIPS@FWS.GOV.”

In Florida, it is illegal to harass, hunt, capture or kill any marine mammal, according to the FWC.

Harassing a manatee can carry a penalty of a $50,000 fine and/or up to one year in federal prison.

A nonprofit group that protects endangered animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

