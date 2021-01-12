Home allegedly robbed twice in one day

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — A family in Waialae Iki claims they were robbed at home twice Monday. The second time was by an armed man.

Madisyn Goto’s father lives in the house on Laukahi Street. She says a man entered the master bedroom while two people were sleeping Monday morning.

Jewelry and a wallet were allegedly taken, and her father claims he saw the man leave the house.

Goto says the second incident happened Monday afternoon at about 5 p.m. Her father claims a different man entered the house wielding a gun.

“He made him show him around the house, but then he got a chance to run away, so he ran up the street. It’s weird that it happened twice today by two different people, but I want to put it out there in this neighborhood. Just be careful,” Goto said.

KITV4 cameras caught at least four police officers responding to the incident.

The Honolulu Police Department has not released any information.

