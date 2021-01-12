CT residents aged 75 should start getting COVID vaccine next week

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — State officials announced on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be opened up to nearly a million people in the next phase, which should start next week.

Connecticut’s vaccine distribution panel is expected to meet on Tuesday to talk about facilitating “Phase 1B.”

In the state’s Phase 1B, there will be 800,000 people vaccinated.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that instead of making it a free for all, there will be tiers within the phase.

The first people among the group will be people 75 years or older. They should be able to start getting vaccinated on Jan. 18. The group totals 5 percent of the state’s population, but sees a 60 percent fatality rate, according to state health officials.

They’ll be followed by people who have underlying conditions.

People 75 and older can start on Thursday making appointments online or by phone. Lamont said the actual vaccinations should start next week.

Since this is a tiered system, who will be in the next tier?

“We’re following the lead of [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], so they’re going to layout the other groups as they come along, but after the 75-year-olds, it’ll be people with healthcare risks and frontline essential workers,” Lamont explained.

Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B include people working in schools, food services, and those living in congregate facilities.

The phase is expected to be a big rollout, and with that, comes expanded vaccination sites.

The state has more than 100 sites as of Tuesday. Big ones will be opened for Phase 1b. That will include the Connecticut Convention Center and Rentschler Field.

Rentschler Field will actually be three stops in one. People can get tested, get boxes of food, and also get vaccinated.

The state will also eventually take a page from the testing playbook by going mobile. The plan is to bring vaccinations to communities.

“We’re going to be rolling out the mobile vaccination units,” Lamont said. “Working again for example with our houses of worship. Taking advantage of their parking facilities, so we can bring a mobile unit there come out of the service and get vaccinated.”

“I know they came to our church twice,” said Pastor Marichel Montes of the Citadel of Love. “I would be so open to that being available to people because I want people to live and be healthy.”

“The key message here is this is all appointment based. We don’t want people showing up at vaccination sites. You won’t get a vaccine if you just show up without an appointment. This is not first-come, first-serve, people, camping out overnight on sidewalks,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.

People who are in the 75 and older age range can click here to schedule an appointment beginning Jan. 14.

