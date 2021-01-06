UPS fires employee after being caught on camera making racist remarks during delivery

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — UPS says it has terminated an employee after he was caught on camera making racist remarks while making a delivery in Milwaukee.

The man was caught on camera accusing the family he was delivering to of not being able to read, write or speak English. The family does speak English and has never met the man before.

According to advocacy group Forward Latino, the family is still waiting on the package.

“He doesn’t knock, he doesn’t click on the Ring doorbell, but instead directly reaches for the failed attempt to deliver sticker,” Forward Latino National President Darryl Morin said.

Morin says they have been reaching out to UPS for the last week and a half and have not heard anything. On Tuesday, January 5, UPS sent CBS 58 the following statement:

“We immediately contacted the family to offer our deepest apologies when we learned about this incident. There is no place in any community for racism, bigotry or hate. This is very serious and we promptly took action, terminating the driver’s employment. UPS is wholeheartedly committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Morin said the family did not get a direct apology and they still want to have a conversation with UPS.

“Being that the homeowner is in law enforcement, and the mother has been a long term employee in social services agency, they see the importance of human dignity, mutual respect, of working together as one community to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin everything that we know it can be,” Morin said, “But it’s for these deliberate divisive acts of hate that we all must be willing to stand up and say are wrong and take corrective action on.”

In addition to a direct apology, the family and Forward Latino would like UPS to make investments in inclusion training and a donation to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to re-establish trust with the community.

