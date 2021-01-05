Man armed with ‘screwdriver-type weapon’ kidnapped, attacked security guard

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A man is facing several charges after he kidnapped and attacked a security guard in downtown Portland, according to court documents.

Sir Kyle Den Bedeker, 32, has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, felony strangulation, second-degree burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents state that on Sunday officers responded to a call of a man attacking a security guard in front of Hotel Lucia, located at 400 Southwest Broadway.

Officers arrived to the scene and found Bedeker kneeling on the security guard’s neck. Bedeker was taken into custody.

According to court documents, an eight inch to 12 inch long screwdriver-type weapon was found on the ground near the victim.

The victim told officers that he was patrolling the 24 Hour Parking under the US Bank Tower when he saw Bedeker exiting a vehicle. Court documents state Bedeker asked the victim, “you have the keys?” and the victim responded no.

Court documents state the victim noticed a “sickle-shaped tool” in Bedeker’s hand and looked at it. Bedeker then said “do you want to die?” and pointed the tool at the victim, according to court documents.

Bedeker then approached the victim and took his keys/lanyard. Court documents state Bedeker also took an inhaler that was inside the victim’s front pocket.

According to court documents, Bedeker told the victim “keep following me – don’t go anywhere. Stay calm and keep your hands down.”

Bedeker and the victim then moved through the parking garage and went to a fuel room. Court documents state Bedeker tried to gain access to Hotel Lucia and The Benson, but was unable to.

The victim believed he had a chance to get away when they got to the corner of Broadway and Harvey Milk, according to court documents, so he ran as fast as he could while screaming for help.

The victim ran back toward Hotel Lucia with Bedeker running after him.

Court documents state the victim turned around to confront Bedeker and grabbed the tool from his hand. The victim then found himself on the ground with Bedeker on top of him. Bedeker put his knee on the victim’s neck and took the tool back.

According to court documents, the victim was not sure how long Bedeker was on top of him before officers arrived, but he reported he couldn’t breathe and was losing consciousness.

The victim told officers that Bedeker had broken into a white Dodge Durango that was in the parking garage he had been patrolling. Officers located the vehicle with its front passenger window smashed.

Court documents state officers located identification, paperwork and a calendar with the registered vehicle owner’s name on it in Bedeker’s pocket. Sunglasses and a phone charger were also taken from the vehicle and recovered from Bedeker.

Bedeker was arraigned on charges Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

