FBI searching for man believed to be connected to GA homicide in 1999

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL ) — The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a murder suspect from a Gwinnett County cold case.

According to a FBI bulletin, agents are searching for Daniel M. Suh, 39, in connection to a Gwinnett County homicide that happened on January 1, 1999.

The victim was shot to death with a .22 caliber pistol, according to the FBI. The FBI bulletin noted the shooting may have been Suh’s gang initiation.

According to the FBI, “Suh has a scar on his upper lip and a slight disfigurement of his nose. He also has several unknown gang-style tattoos on his body.”

The FBI reported Suh may be affiliated with the Asian gang known as “Korean Power”, and he has ties to Chicago as well as the Republic of Korea.

