Maine man charged with attempted murder and arson after Unity fire

UNITY, Maine (WMTW) — A Unity man is charged with attempted murder and arson after a fire in a home in Unity last week.

Derek Creasy, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators searched an apartment building on School Street in Unity and seized a vehicle.

Police said Creasy set a fire at a home on Turner Court on Dec. 22.

A second fire at the same home on Dec. 26 was still under investigation Thursday morning. Investigators were also still looking into a fire that damaged the Unity United Methodist Church. They did not say if they thought the fires were connected.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s office have been in Unity for most of the past week and have been assisted by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

