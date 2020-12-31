Law enforcement warns of new scam targeting CWP holders

National-World

RUTHERFORDON, North Carolina (WHNS) — Deputies in Rutherford County are warning residents of a new phone scam targeting citizens with North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permits.

According to the sheriff’s office, those targeted by this scam have received a text message alerting them that their permit needs to be changed or renewed. The message also offers a link to provide the recipient’s personal information.

Law enforcement officials stress that this link is not safe and has not been created by a credible nor local law enforcement agency.

Deputies say if you receive one of these message, do not click the link or provide any personal or identifying information about yourself.

