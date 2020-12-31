Dad, shot while 2 sons were home, dies at hospital

National-World

VERONA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — A man is dead after two assailants entered his house and shot him while his two sons were home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11:19 p.m., Huron County Central Dispatch received a call from residents of a home on Rapson Road in Verona Township that their father was shot by unknown individuals.

It was unknown if the assailants left the area, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and officers from the Bad Axe Police Department were sent to the area to clear the scene and respond to the victim.

The sheriff’s office said police found an unresponsive 59-year-old man laying on the floor with two gunshot wounds.

He was with his 11 and 20-year-old sons, who were not injured.

Central Huron Ambulance transported the victim to Thumb McClaren Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies were told by the two sons that they were all in different rooms of the home when the youngest heard a door opening.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said the youngest son then quickly went to tell his father when two armed assailants with handguns appeared and shot the father.

Investigators were told the assailants yelled at the victim while he was on the floor and referred to wanting “the money.”

The victim was then further assaulted by one of the assailants while the youngest son tried to lock himself in a bathroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

The son was then removed from the bathroom after one of the assailants kicked in the door and took him to another room, telling him to lay on the floor.

While this was happening the 20-year-old son took cover in another room.

When the assailants left the home, the two sons called dispatch for help.

According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, this incident happened in a matter of minutes.

The assailants were described as wearing black ski masks, black leather coats, black gloves, and black khaki type pants.

It’s unknown how the assailants entered and left the scene.

Personnel from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab arrived at about 3:30 a.m. to process and clear the scene.

The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office will be making arrangements for an autopsy.

Investigators believe the assailants targeted the specific residence either because of past residents, or the current residents who apparently hasn’t been there long.

Anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the Rapson Road area when this happened, especially near the Sullivan Road intersection, or has any more information on this incident is asked to call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.

The victim’s name will be released at a later date after family and friends are notified.

