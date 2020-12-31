City of Seneca names Interim Police Chief as new Chief of Police

National-World

SENECA, South Carolina (WHNS) — On Thursday, the City of Seneca announced the promotion of Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling to the permanent position of Chief of Police.

Mayor Dan Alexander said Chief Bowling has been praised for his leadership ability within the police department. Alexander praised Bowling’s investigative expertise and skills in building strong relationships with the people of Seneca.

“We feel that Chief Bowling is the right fit for Seneca,” Alexander said. “With his local knowledge and love for his community, we have complete confidence that on day one of his service as Chief, he will be working hard to make Seneca the kind of community where we all feel safe and accepted.”

The city says Bowling won the selection over several qualified candidates vying for the job.

Bowling has 22 year’s experience in law enforcement, and has served as Interim Chief since the retirement of Chief John Covington in November. Chief Bowling began his service in Seneca in 2013, serving in multiple roles including investigator, Lieutenant, and Captain.

Chief Bowling comes to the job with a list of goals for the department including the desire to build an “increase in community support and acceptance, with a backbone of transparency and integrity”.

Chief Bowling will officially begin his duties as Chief of Police on Monday, January 4, 2021.

