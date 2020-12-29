Philadelphia on track to break record number of homicides

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A violent night pushes Philadelphia closer to reaching a grim milestone. The city could be on track to surpass the most homicides ever in a calendar year.

The record is 504 homicides which was set in 1990 and with three days left to go in this year the city is has had at least 490.

There were two homicides Monday night.

The first happened at 10:30 near the intersection of Cleveland and York Streets in North Philadelphia. Police say a 43-year-old man was visiting his family when he was shot.

They say it’s not clear who shot him or what the motive was.

The man was shot at least 12 times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then about 30 minutes later near the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Rosalie Street in Lawncrest a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed.

Police say she was involved in an argument when a man pulled a gun on her. She was shot at least 8 times.

Police say the shooting was captured on the city’s Real-Time crime cameras and other private cameras.

“You could clearly see that this female was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation, with at least one other female and a male. A few minutes later another male emerged and stood very close to the victim, pointed a gun at her head/face area and fired multiple shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

No one has been arrested in either of these shootings.

