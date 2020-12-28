Winter weather advisories issued for central, southern Utah as result of latest snowstorm

National-World

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — The National Weather Service issued multiple winter weather advisories for a wide swath of southern and central Utah in relation to a storm system that is expected to provide plenty of snow for mountains in those regions Monday and into early Tuesday.

This latest storm is moving north from southern California through Arizona into Utah before it moves east toward the Central Rocky Mountains. It could produce as much as 1 ½ feet of snow near Brian Head and the Tushar Mountains in southern-central Utah, while just a brushing of snow in northern Utah and most of the Wasatch Front, according to a projection by the National Weather Service.

The weather service’s advisories range from as far north as Utah County and the Wasatch backcountry to as far south as Cedar City and Capitol Reef National Park. The agency warns the storm could make travel on I-15 and other roadways across the impacted areas difficult Monday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions with snow-covered roads at times. Hazardous driving conditions could impact travel especially on rural routes … through early Tuesday morning,” the agency wrote. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Some areas of Utah already received snow overnight, particularly in southern Utah locations like Monticello and Bryce Canyon.

“There’s plenty more coming for Monticello, the southern part of the state, the central valleys, the southern mountains all expecting most of the snow out of this latest storm,” said KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman. “The reason for that is it’s coming from the south this time around.”

The storm is expected to work its way up through the southern portion of the Wasatch Front and the Wasatch backcountry by early Monday afternoon with snow continuing into the evening.

In a snow accumulation model, the National Weather Service forecast the highest snow accumulation for the southern and central mountain ranges. Brian Head is expected to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow, while the Tushar Mountains could receive 14 to 18 inches. The Pavant Mountains in central Utah is projected to receive anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow.

