Man thought to have died while shoveling actually struck by a car

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Wethersfield Police are looking for information related to a crash that occurred on December 17.

On Thursday, December 17, police responded to the area of Longvue Drive around 2:48 a.m. for the report of an unconscious person in the snow.

Police said at the time it appeared the victim, identified as 57-year-old Paul Bonfiglio, collapsed while shoveling. The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was later determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Bonfiglio sustained injuries with being hit by a car.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Kevin Lawless at 860-721-2870.

The accident is being investigated by the Mid-State Accident Investigation Team and Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau.

