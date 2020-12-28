Man attempts to carjack vehicle with father and baby inside, police say

National-World

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (KSL) — A man was arrested Sunday in Emery County after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a father feeding his infant inside, but the father was able to fight him off.

DeAngelo Low Williams, 30, was booked into the Emery County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, failing to stop for police, obstructing justice, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Sunday night at a gas station in Green River, Williams got into a car that was occupied by a man feeding his 9-month-old child, according to a police affidavit. Williams pointed a gun at the man and told him to get out, the affidavit states.

Instead, a fight ensued and the father was hit in the face with the gun, but still managed to get into the driver’s seat and get away, according to the affidavit,

The father found an Emery County sheriff’s deputy nearby who chased Williams into the parking lot of a truck stop, the affidavit states.

Williams was running away while holding a gun, and he eventually dropped the magazine and threw the weapon to the ground, according to the affidavit. The deputy was able to hold Williams at gunpoint until backup arrived to help take him into custody.

Investigators discovered the gun was reported stolen out of Michigan.

