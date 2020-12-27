MO firefighters rescue deer stuck in frozen pond

National-World

EDGERTON, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO) — Members of the Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS. saved the life of a deer that was stuck in a frozen lake.

Crew members responded to the area of W. 175th Street and Edgerton Road Saturday morning.

A deer was stuck in a frozen lake approximately 50 feet away from the shoreline.

A description of the tactics and strategy used to save the life of the deer:

“Crews put on specialized ice rescue suits to begin rescuing the deer. Crew members were met with 1-inch thick ice while making their way to the deer. Once the crew members made contact with the deer, they began making their way back to the shoreline with the deer in hand. The deer remained calm during the entire rescue. The deer was warmed up with blankets and then moved to a sunny area. Once the deer was warm enough, it eventually jumped back up and took off running with no injuries. Although this was a positive outcome for this deer, it’s still a reminder for us land-dwellers to use extra caution whenever near-frozen water.”

