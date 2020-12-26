‘Serving those who serve:’ Couple starts campaign to raise money for restaurant workers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WNEM ) — Almost three weeks to go before restaurants and bars can possibly operate again.

Service industry employees are hurting right now more than ever.

“On the verge of disaster because they’re just not able to make the money they used to been able to make,” said Timothy Baise. “I don’t think most people understand the magnitude how bad it is for these folks, but it’s bad.”

Baise is the president of the Homeless Angels, a Christian street-based ministry based in Lansing and Owosso.

He and his wife are big supporters of local restaurants, which sparked an idea to help in a big way.

“She came to me and she goes, ‘hey, I want to do something to help out, I want to post something. If I do a $5,000 thing, will you match it?’”

From there it grew. Baise and his wife started the Serving Those Who Serve Us campaign.

Personally, they donated $250,000 with hopes other Michiganders will match it for a total of $500,000.

Their goal is to help 1,000 service industry employees.

“It’s just been a thing on our heart just to help those that, again, they’re normally serving us,” Baise said. “It’s time to give a little back.”

Close to 300 restaurant workers have applied for the $500 tip grant but Baise doesn’t want to stop there.

“There’s no need to stop at $500,000,” he said. “We can raise a million and help 2,000 families through these holidays, I’m all for it.”

They’re starting to write and deliver checks with a side of hope.

“As a community, as our neighbors, I think we should be the light and step up to the plate and help as much as we can,” Baise said. “If we can just maintain the hope long enough to keep people going, they’ll make it through it.”

To donate to the cause, check out their GoFundMe. charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/serving-those-who-normally-serve-us?fbclid=IwAR2d28cat7CCV7lfaKeLSTZMeyZdwGxd2IDtLQ7-woImv3XNwvp1kXKmVps

If you would like to apply for a tip, go to the Homeless Angels site.

signupgenius.com/go/servingservers

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.