‘I want the artwork back’: Portland comic book artist’s home burglarized

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV ) — A Portland couple came home Christmas Eve morning to find that someone had broken into their new home.

Aaron and Jonathan Ferrara said they were in shock to find their home in disarray.

“He said the iPad is gone, and I could hear it in his voice like, it was like a cry,” Jonathan said.

Among the things stolen was an iPad that had Aaron’s artwork on it. They were drawings and pieces he had been working on for years.

“Nothing else matters really, you know, not even the iPad, I just I want what’s on it,” Aaron said. “I want them to just send me the files like it’s all of that work for the past five years. They don’t know what they really stole.”

The Ferrara’s own and operate Husband and Husband. They create comics together and run a YouTube channel. They still can’t believe this happened.

“It was fear, it was sadness, it was anger, it was everything kind of all at once,” Aaron said.

They said about $10,000 worth of their belongings were stolen.

“They stole our identities too, so they have our passports, social security cards, birth certificates, everything,” Aaron said. “So we were changing everything. Christmas Eve we just spent changing everything.”

All they want is for the artwork to be returned.

“You don’t know what you took from us like that was irreplaceable artwork I can never get back,” Aaron said. “I can’t redraw the pages that you took, and I don’t care. I want the artwork back. You can keep everything else.”

The couple filed a report with Portland police, who are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.