11-year-old among 4 arrested for attempted robbery in Wentzville, MO

WENTZVILLE, Missouri (KMOV/KSMO ) — An 11-year-old was one of four people arrested for an attempted robbery early Saturday morning in Wentzville.

Officials with the Wentzville Police Department said a woman was inside her car in the parking lot of Wentzville Commons around 7:30 a.m. when she noticed four teenagers looking at her. She told police she was approached by a 15-year-old who asked for directions and then demanded her car at gunpoint.

The woman then pulled out her own gun and refused to get out of the car. The teen then went back to his group and they all ran away from the area. This is in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway off of Interstate 70.

The woman called police and all four were eventually arrested without incident. Police said all of them were young: two were 15, an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Officers recovered one gun. The 15-year-olds and the 11-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and the 17-year-old was taken to the Wentzville Police Department.

The teen who approached the woman was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action. The three others were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

