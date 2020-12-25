Cobb County teacher dies on Christmas Day after battle with COVID-19

National-World

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A Powder Springs elementary school teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 passed away Christmas Day morning after a hard fought battle against the illness.

Patrick Key, 53, taught art at Hendrix Elementary School. Two weeks ago, Key and his wife Priscella, who is a teacher at a different Cobb County elementary school, both tested positive for COVID-19.

This past Sunday, Patrick’s condition worsened to the point where they had to call an ambulance. At Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, he was placed on a ventilator, according to a family friend. He underwent oxygen therapy for his heart and dialysis for his kidneys.

A colleague, Merry Mullins, started an online fundraiser to help the couple with medical expenses, posting this about Patrick Key: “I’ve personally known him for over 25 years and can tell you that he is one of the most giving humans I have ever met.”

The page has raised more than $15,000.

An update on the page said doctors performed a tracheotomy Monday. Key remained on a ventilator, but no longer had the tube in his mouth so he could be more comfortable.

Unfortunately, Key succumbed to COVID-19 Christmas Day. Mullins released a statement following his passing:

Christmas morning Heaven gained the sweetest angel this morning. Although he fought so very hard, Patrick’s poor body was so tired. He is at peace and we have lost our world. Our hearts are shattered. Please don’t call me as I can’t talk and need some time.

