Man convicted in brutal 1994 Marshall County murder granted work release

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — One of the men convicted in the brutal 1994 killing of Marshall County mother Rebecca Hauser has been granted work release, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesperson Cord Overton confirmed that on Wednesday, Jayson Speaks, 41, was transferred from the North Central Correctional Facility in Rockwell City to the Nelson Center in Cedar Rapids for work release.

Speaks was one of four 15-year-olds from Missouri charged with first-degree murder in the killing. All three were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but a Supreme Court ruling meant they were resentenced to life with the possibility for parole in 2016.

Hauser was in the wrong place at the wrong time when three 15-year-old boys posed as police officers and pulled her over on a county road in Marshall County. During the robbery, they shot her, brutally beat her and stabbed her more than 30 times.

“When murderers are resentenced decades and decades later, that sense of finality in the criminal justice system is decreased,” lead prosecutor Thomas H. Miller told KCCI in 2016.

Overton said the agency had no comment Thursday regarding the transfer.

