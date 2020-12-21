Known white supremacist, pedophilia advocate, Nathan Larson arrested at DIA

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — Denver police arrested a white supremacist at Denver International Airport after they found him with a 12-year-old girl from Fresno, California on Dec. 14. Fresno authorities say Nathan Larson, 40, convinced the girl to leave her home in the middle of the night and fly with him back to his home in Catlett, Virginia.

The girl was reported missing on the morning of Dec. 14. Investigators say Larson made the girl wear a wig to avoid being seen and to act like she had a disability and couldn’t speak so no one would talk to her.

Larson and the girl stopped in Denver for a layover. He was then arrested, and the child was rescued and returned to her family that night. Larson is behind bars in Denver awaiting extradition to Fresno.

Detectives in Virginia and agents from Homeland Security searched his home. They say the suspect’s father, Arther Larson, 69, hit an agent and was arrested, but later released from jail.

Authorities say Nathan Laron has “a deeply disturbing background,” and is known to run a website which encourages pedophilia. Authorities believe Larson groomed the girl to send him inappropriate images of herself.

“Due to the sophisticated nature of how Larson groomed this Fresno girl, detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement,” authorities in California said in a news release.

Larson’s criminal past dates back to December 2008 in Boulder where he lived at the time. He spent 14 months in prison after writing a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. President Barack Obama had just been elected, but President George W. Bush was still in office.

Authorities say in 2017 Larson ran for political office to serve as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in District 31. He lost the race.

Larson faces a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor in Denver, but faces felony charges of kidnapping, child abductions soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex out of Fresno County.

He is scheduled to appear in a Denver courtroom on Dec. 24.

