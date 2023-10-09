Gas prices in Colorado Springs fall 9.1 cents per gallon since Oct. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the week of Oct. 2., according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Gas prices now stand at $3.68/g for Monday, Oct. 8., that’s 14 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Oct. 7, was priced at $3.28/g, while the most expensive was $4.15/g–a difference of 87 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state yesterday stood at $2.69/g while the highest was $5.50–a difference of $2.81/g.

The national average price of gasoline stands at $3.67/g for Oct. 7., falling 10.2 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average, according to GasBuddy, is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 25 cents per gallon lower from a year ago as well.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

October 9, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 9, 2021: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

October 9, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 9, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 9, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 9, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 9, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 9, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

October 9, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 9, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Meanwhile, these are neighboring areas in Colorado and their current gas prices:

Denver: $3.64/g, down 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75/g.

Fort Collins: $3.81/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.91/g.

On the other hand, Colorado overall has average gas prices standing at $3.75/g–that’s down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.83/g.

The national average price of diesel, meanwhile, stands at $4.48 per gallon after falling four cents from last week.