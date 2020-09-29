UPS looks to hire seasonal workers in Southern Colorado

Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - UPS has begun the hiring process for seasonal workers ahead of the upcoming holidays.

The company posted a number of open positions in Southern Colorado. The seasonal positions range from warehouse worker to vehicle package driver.

According to the UPS website, there are open seasonal positions in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Alamosa, La Junta and Salida.

The work is part-time. Pay ranges from $21-$28.50 per hour for tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs and $15 per hour for package handlers.

UPS reports that over the last three years, 35% of the people hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

For more information, and to apply for a job click here.